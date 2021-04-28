Government calls on public to offer solutions to public wage negotiation deadlock

Today at 13:40 The Series - How to A Run Marathon - Running the marathon (episode 4) The Azania Mosaka Show

Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Ramadan The Azania Mosaka Show

Moulana Ebrahim Bham - Imaam of the Newtown Mosque and SG of the Council of Muslim Theologians

Today at 18:09 Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Ramapho's testimony at the Zondo Commission The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...

Today at 18:20 Zoom: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za

Today at 19:08 Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

