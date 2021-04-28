The World View - Civil war in France an amazing warning from the French military

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it. 28 April 2021 8:11 AM
SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic. 28 April 2021 6:30 AM
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (... 28 April 2021 6:14 AM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
The World View - Civil war in France an amazing warning from the French military

The World View - Civil war in France an amazing warning from the French military

28 April 2021 8:38 AM

America’s anti vaccine problem a school in Miami’s gone extreme.

The US cheerleader court case it’s all about the right to free speech. 

 


What’s Gone Viral

28 April 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Public called to offer solutions to public sector wage negotiation deadlock

28 April 2021 7:31 AM

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Public Service and Administration.

ANC President set to appear at State Capture Inquiry

28 April 2021 7:13 AM

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

The World View - AstraZeneca vaccine controversy the US is sharing / the EU is suing

27 April 2021 8:41 AM

Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.

An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.

What’s Gone Viral

27 April 2021 8:30 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

27 years into Freedom Day – What strides have been made in South Africa?

27 April 2021 7:36 AM

Lebohang Pheko, Senior Research Fellow at Trade Collective. 

Freedom Day: Has transformation failed in business in SA?

27 April 2021 7:14 AM

Sandile Zungu, Black Business Council President.

Mango unlikely to pay salaries in May?

26 April 2021 10:00 AM

Airliner Mango will not be able to pay salaries to about 500 employees in May. Bongani speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

The World View - India’s Covid-19 crisis things are getting even worse

26 April 2021 8:31 AM

The Indonesian submarine confirmed it sank with 53 lives lost.
 
A quarantine study French scientists research the impact of isolation. 

 

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

Local

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

Politics Local Business

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

Local

Devil's Peak arson suspect expected back in court today

28 April 2021 9:02 AM

Mantashe advises Ramaphosa not to distort the truth at Zondo Inquiry

28 April 2021 8:56 AM

SA has solid foundations and won't collapse because it is threatened - Mantashe

28 April 2021 8:39 AM

