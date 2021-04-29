What’s Gone Viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Six habits of successful entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic. 29 April 2021 6:46 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position. 28 April 2021 5:18 PM
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000. 28 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Mango flights suspended for today only The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa. 28 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What's Gone Viral

What's Gone Viral

29 April 2021 8:03 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Supra Mahumapelo suspended by ANC for five years

29 April 2021 7:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recap on ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s evidence at State Capture Inquiry

29 April 2021 7:04 AM

Sanusha Naidu, political analyst at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK imposes sanctions on individuals linked to corruption

28 April 2021 10:47 AM

The United Kingdom government has imposed sanctions on the Gupta brothers, Salim Essa, and other individuals linked to corruption around the world. Bongani speaks to former British MP Lord Peter Hain.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Civil war in France an amazing warning from the French military

28 April 2021 8:38 AM

America’s anti vaccine problem a school in Miami’s gone extreme.

The US cheerleader court case it’s all about the right to free speech. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Man jumping through window to stop another driver

28 April 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government calls on public to offer solutions to public wage negotiation deadlock

28 April 2021 7:31 AM

Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Public Service and Administration, has called on South Africans to assist in finding a solution to the deadlock in public service wage negotiations between government and labour. Bongani speaks to Minister Senzo Mchunu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa set to appear before the State Capture Inquiry

28 April 2021 7:13 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry in his capacity as ANC President. Bongani speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liliesleaf farm raising funds to prevent closure

27 April 2021 9:45 AM

Liliesleaf, one of South Africa’s foremost heritage sites, is in a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Liliesleaf Trust is holding crowdfunding campaign to raise funds. Bongani speaks to Nic Wolpe, CEO of Liliesleaf Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - AstraZeneca vaccine controversy the US is sharing / the EU is suing

27 April 2021 8:41 AM

Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.

An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

Local

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

Politics

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

Local

Pietermaritzburg councillor wants probe into mass prisoner escape from truck

29 April 2021 8:04 AM

Solidarity heads to court to halt DWS employment of Cuban engineers

29 April 2021 7:50 AM

J&J vaccine trial for healthcare workers resumes without major hiccups

29 April 2021 7:29 AM

