FEED addressing food system issues in communities

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Give us more guns- Marh Shaw.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mark Shaw
Today at 15:10
EWN: Supra meets with branches in the North West
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Black Sash Webinar : Termination of Covid- 19 Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
SA’s new debit order system to come into effect 1 May
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Tim Masela, National Payment System Department Head at SARB
Today at 16:10
SAA Technical starting retrenchment process that could cut more than half its staff
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Derek Mans Organiser: Aviation and defence
Today at 16:20
EWN: Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture - Day 2
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
ZOOM: #PromisesPromises: Synagogue Church Of All Nation investigation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Segun O'Law, Media explorer and Operator at Objectv Media
Today at 16:50
City of Joburg's debt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 17:10
Leading South African AIDS and Covid-19 scientist appointed to the 9-member Science Council of the World Health Organisation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 18:13
Analysis of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Six habits of successful entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable. 29 April 2021 9:30 AM
Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect. 29 April 2021 8:31 AM
View all Local
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming' Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.... 29 April 2021 12:11 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position. 28 April 2021 5:18 PM
View all Politics
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
FEED addressing food system issues in communities

FEED addressing food system issues in communities

29 April 2021 11:12 AM

As the fight against world hunger continues, a South African organization is working to address the challenge of food insecurity and problems in food systems. Bngani speaks to Nicola Coundourakis, co-founder of Food Equity, Equality and Democracy (FEED).


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - An Oxygen SOS problems for an Indian man with a dying grandfather

29 April 2021 8:30 AM

A search for Nazi gold it begins in Poland next week.
 
The loss of the 3rd Astronaut Michael Collins RIP. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued

29 April 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Supra Mahumapelo suspended by ANC for five years

29 April 2021 7:39 AM

ANC MP and former North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Bitsang Lenkopan have been suspended from the ANC for five years. How does this impact the party? Bongani speaks to Professor Andre Duvenage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC President Ramphosa to continue giving evidence at State Capture Inquiry

29 April 2021 7:04 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue giving evidence at the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani reflects with political analyst Sanusha Naidu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK imposes sanctions on individuals linked to corruption

28 April 2021 10:47 AM

The United Kingdom government has imposed sanctions on the Gupta brothers, Salim Essa, and other individuals linked to corruption around the world. Bongani speaks to former British MP Lord Peter Hain.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Civil war in France an amazing warning from the French military

28 April 2021 8:38 AM

America’s anti vaccine problem a school in Miami’s gone extreme.

The US cheerleader court case it’s all about the right to free speech. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Man jumping through window to stop another driver

28 April 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government calls on public to offer solutions to public wage negotiation deadlock

28 April 2021 7:31 AM

Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Public Service and Administration, has called on South Africans to assist in finding a solution to the deadlock in public service wage negotiations between government and labour. Bongani speaks to Minister Senzo Mchunu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa set to appear before the State Capture Inquiry

28 April 2021 7:13 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry in his capacity as ANC President. Bongani speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

Local

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Local Politics

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

Local

Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

Politics Local

'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Jonas’ Gupta claim made Mantashe realise party couldn’t probe family

29 April 2021 12:18 PM

Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

29 April 2021 12:09 PM

NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

29 April 2021 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA