Dagada denies reasons for sacking

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Rabelani Dagada about his removal as City of Johannesburg MMC for Finance. Herman Mashaba, the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, says that Dr Dagada was removed as MMC for Finance after a forensic investigation found an unforgivable element of undue influence by Dagada. The axed Dagada denies these claims.