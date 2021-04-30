India experiences record-breaking Covid-19 cases

India has reported at least 300 000 new Covid-19 cases in each day of the past week. As the country continues to see record-breaking Covid-19 cases, how are things in India? Bongani speaks to Sbu Ndebele, South Africa’s Ambassador to India.
Total has declared a force majeure in light of the insurgency in the Cabo Delgado area of Mozambique. SADC has also agreed to send a regional force to help Mozambique to deal with the insurgency. What lies ahead for Mozambique.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it.
Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has officially been installed as the 16th vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University. What is his vision for the university?LISTEN TO PODCAST
As the fight against world hunger continues, a South African organization is working to address the challenge of food insecurity and problems in food systems. Bngani speaks to Nicola Coundourakis, co-founder of Food Equity, Equality and Democracy (FEED).LISTEN TO PODCAST
A search for Nazi gold it begins in Poland next week.
The loss of the 3rd Astronaut Michael Collins RIP.
ANC MP and former North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Bitsang Lenkopan have been suspended from the ANC for five years. How does this impact the party? Bongani speaks to Professor Andre Duvenage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue giving evidence at the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani reflects with political analyst Sanusha Naidu.LISTEN TO PODCAST