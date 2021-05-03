Zulu Royal Family’s succession battle

Just as the Zulu royal family is mourning the death of the Queen Regent Mantfombi, the late King Zwelithini’s first wife, has headed to the courts to have her civil marriage recognised as the only legal marriage and for the King’s will and testament verified. Bongani unpacks this with Shalo Mbatha, Zulu Royal Historian & Author based at University of Zululand.