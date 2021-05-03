Insurers help City of Joburg with Potholes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC approches all SOEs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Queen to be laid to rest on Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Metrobus drivers embark on strike in Joburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Goodwill Shivuri, Metro bus spokesperson
Today at 15:50
Pothole Initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Geoff Makhubo - City Of Joburg Mayor.
Today at 16:10
Minister Creecy announces ‘new deal’ for South Africa’s wildlife industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Don Pinnock
Ian Michler,lead character and researcher of Blood Lions
Today at 17:10
EWN: Gov asks to meet with public sector unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 18:12
Over R178 billion dubious tenders awarded by Eskom to companies and multinational corporations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Founder and Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust Nicholas Wolpe appeals to companies to donate money to save heritage sites
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Wolpe - Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust
Today at 19:19
Skype Business Book feature: Fortunes - The Rise And Rise Of Afrikaner Tycoons by Ebbe Dommisse
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
Skype Other People’s Money: Political analyst Ralph Mathekga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Latest Local
'There are three to four times more lions in captivity than we have in the wild' Blood Lions campaign Manager Dr Louisa de Waal says they welcome a ban on the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting. 3 May 2021 3:11 PM
'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnceted' Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says the step aside is a move to cleanse themselves. 3 May 2021 2:26 PM
'Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are going to be limited to the urban centres' Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines Professor Barry Schoub says the vaccines need to stored at -70 degrees. 3 May 2021 1:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
View all Politics
Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state... 3 May 2021 12:56 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000. 30 April 2021 12:50 PM
View all Business
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Sport
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Insurers help City of Joburg with Potholes

Insurers help City of Joburg with Potholes

3 May 2021 8:30 AM

In a partnership with the City of Joburg, insurance companies Dialdirect and Discovery have announced the launch of Pothole Patrol, a campaign to manage the repair of potholes throughout Johannesburg. Bongani speaks to Anton Ossip, Discovery Insure CEO and Anneli Retief, Head of Dialdirect Insurance


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The World View - An unnoticed Asian war at the border between Tajikistan & Kyrgyzstan

3 May 2021 8:32 AM

China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
 
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
 
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Cash-in-transit truck driver evades high flying bullets from robbers

3 May 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Captive Lion Breeding could be banned

3 May 2021 7:30 AM

South Africa on Sunday revealed plans to ban the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting or for tourists to pet, in a bid to promote a more "authentic" experience.The decision was reached following recommendations contained in a study by a special government-appointed panel into the controversial practice. Bongani speaks to Barbara Creecy ,Minister of Forestry, Fisheries & Environmental Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zulu Royal Family’s succession battle

3 May 2021 7:04 AM

Just as the Zulu royal family is mourning the death of the Queen Regent Mantfombi, the late King Zwelithini’s first wife, has headed to the courts to have her civil marriage recognised as the only legal marriage and for the King’s will and testament verified. Bongani unpacks this with Shalo Mbatha, Zulu Royal Historian & Author based at University of Zululand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

30 April 2021 9:22 AM

Total has declared a force majeure in light of the insurgency in the Cabo Delgado area of Mozambique. SADC has also agreed to send a regional force to help Mozambique to deal with the insurgency. What lies ahead for Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - India’s tribal medicine problem it may be making the pandemic worse

30 April 2021 8:37 AM

A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
 
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - I'm 27 and I've never been kissed let alone slept with someone

30 April 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

India experiences record-breaking Covid-19 cases

30 April 2021 7:31 AM

India has reported at least 300 000 new Covid-19 cases in each day of the past week. As the country continues to see record-breaking Covid-19 cases, how are things in India? Bongani speaks to Sbu Ndebele, South Africa’s Ambassador to India.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi installed as Wits University vice-chancellor

30 April 2021 7:05 AM

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has officially been installed as the 16th vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University. What is his vision for the university?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnceted'

Local

Still no water for parts of Joburg since Saturday

Local

Free State, North West and the Nothern Cape not out of second wave - NICD

Local



Dlodlo satisfied with WC's safety measures for COVID-19 vaccine programme

3 May 2021 2:39 PM

With second term under way, dept eyes full return for primary school pupils

3 May 2021 2:15 PM

Alleged crime mastermind Modack, co-accused's attempted murder case postponed

3 May 2021 12:36 PM

