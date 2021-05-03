Captive Lion Breeding could be banned

South Africa on Sunday revealed plans to ban the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting or for tourists to pet, in a bid to promote a more "authentic" experience.The decision was reached following recommendations contained in a study by a special government-appointed panel into the controversial practice. Bongani speaks to Barbara Creecy ,Minister of Forestry, Fisheries & Environmental Affairs
China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England.
In a partnership with the City of Joburg, insurance companies Dialdirect and Discovery have announced the launch of Pothole Patrol, a campaign to manage the repair of potholes throughout Johannesburg. Bongani speaks to Anton Ossip, Discovery Insure CEO and Anneli Retief, Head of Dialdirect Insurance
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Just as the Zulu royal family is mourning the death of the Queen Regent Mantfombi, the late King Zwelithini's first wife, has headed to the courts to have her civil marriage recognised as the only legal marriage and for the King's will and testament verified. Bongani unpacks this with Shalo Mbatha, Zulu Royal Historian & Author based at University of Zululand.
Total has declared a force majeure in light of the insurgency in the Cabo Delgado area of Mozambique. SADC has also agreed to send a regional force to help Mozambique to deal with the insurgency. What lies ahead for Mozambique.
A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
India has reported at least 300 000 new Covid-19 cases in each day of the past week. As the country continues to see record-breaking Covid-19 cases, how are things in India? Bongani speaks to Sbu Ndebele, South Africa's Ambassador to India.
Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has officially been installed as the 16th vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University. What is his vision for the university?