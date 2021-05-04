Defending cadre deployment can hamper governance in SOES

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
World of Work: Office Etiquette
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gawie Cillier, Employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Role of bone marrow in our bodies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly won the backing of the rest of the African National Congress (ANC) top six for secretary-general Ace Magashule to "immediately" step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:10
The Commission hears Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matshela Koko.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Executive Mayor Cllr Geoff Makhubo will deliver the 2021 State of the City Address at 10am this morning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:23
Tensions continue running high with the AmaZulu Royal Family.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 18:08
The complexities that could emerge around the Bill and Malinda Gate's divorce
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger - Specialist Divorce and Criminal attorney at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The Avian flu and its impacts on local exporters and importers of chicken
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 18:50
Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arlene Mulder - Co-Founder at Wethinkcode
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli
Latest Local
[WATCH] Good Samaritan rescues 2-year-old baby ejected from car into Bay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Car hijackers abort mission after getting sprayed with petrol Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2021 9:06 AM
Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD NICD acting director Professor Adrian Puren says Gauteng residents should continue to obey lockdown rules. 4 May 2021 8:29 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
View all Politics
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Sport
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Defending cadre deployment can hamper governance in SOES

Defending cadre deployment can hamper governance in SOES

4 May 2021 7:06 AM

The relationship between State Owned Enterprises and the governing ANC has been a central theme at the state capture commission. To what extent can the ANC keep defending cadre deployment? Bongani speaks to Dr. Simo Lushaba, Chartered Director and Facilitator at The Institute Of Directors in South Africa


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Gift Of The Givers to send oxygen to India

4 May 2021 10:15 AM

Gift of the Givers will be partnering with organisations in India who are focusing on "home oxygen" to minimise patient overload at hospitals as most health facilities are already overrun and have neither beds nor adequate oxygen. Bongani Speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers Director.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - India’s Covid-19 disaster the oxygen shortage has become dire

4 May 2021 8:32 AM

Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
 
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Car hijackers abort mission after getting sprayed with petrol

4 May 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Indian variant not yet detected in SA

4 May 2021 7:38 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to monitor COVID-19 trends both nationally and abroad. India has recently made headlines, following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases attributed in part to circulation of different variants, including the B.1.617 coronavirus variant. Bongani speaks to Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Director at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An unnoticed Asian war at the border between Tajikistan & Kyrgyzstan

3 May 2021 8:32 AM

China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
 
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
 
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insurers help City of Joburg with Potholes

3 May 2021 8:30 AM

In a partnership with the City of Joburg, insurance companies Dialdirect and Discovery have announced the launch of Pothole Patrol, a campaign to manage the repair of potholes throughout Johannesburg. Bongani speaks to Anton Ossip, Discovery Insure CEO and Anneli Retief, Head of Dialdirect Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Cash-in-transit truck driver evades high flying bullets from robbers

3 May 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Captive Lion Breeding could be banned

3 May 2021 7:30 AM

South Africa on Sunday revealed plans to ban the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting or for tourists to pet, in a bid to promote a more "authentic" experience.The decision was reached following recommendations contained in a study by a special government-appointed panel into the controversial practice. Bongani speaks to Barbara Creecy ,Minister of Forestry, Fisheries & Environmental Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zulu Royal Family’s succession battle

3 May 2021 7:04 AM

Just as the Zulu royal family is mourning the death of the Queen Regent Mantfombi, the late King Zwelithini’s first wife, has headed to the courts to have her civil marriage recognised as the only legal marriage and for the King’s will and testament verified. Bongani unpacks this with Shalo Mbatha, Zulu Royal Historian & Author based at University of Zululand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD

Local

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

Business Opinion

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Montana to bring proof of property purchases to Zondo Inquiry

4 May 2021 10:28 AM

15 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident: authorities

4 May 2021 9:32 AM

Samwu threatens another strike, says Rand Water is negotiating in bad faith

4 May 2021 8:58 AM

