What’s Gone Viral - Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
After a long Covid – 19 induced hiatus, the Jazz Foundation of South Africa is proud to announce the return of our signature International Big Band Jazz Festival, to be hosted by the Johannesburg Theatre in Braamfontein from the 7th to the 8th May 2021. Bongani speaks to Siya Makuzeni, Jazz Sensation & 2016 Winner Of The Standard Bank Young Award.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Big Issues & tough talking the face to face G7 summit is underway.
Royal produce both the Queen & the Duchess of Sussex have been busy.
Covid-19, gender-based violence, illegal land invasion, service delivery, housing, lawlessness, roads and services are some of the key issues Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo dealt with in his State of the City Address, as he outlined several strategic priorities for the city. He joined Bongani to answer some of the listeners burning queries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gift of the Givers will be partnering with organisations in India who are focusing on "home oxygen" to minimise patient overload at hospitals as most health facilities are already overrun and have neither beds nor adequate oxygen. Bongani Speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers Director.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to monitor COVID-19 trends both nationally and abroad. India has recently made headlines, following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases attributed in part to circulation of different variants, including the B.1.617 coronavirus variant. Bongani speaks to Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Director at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases
The relationship between State Owned Enterprises and the governing ANC has been a central theme at the state capture commission. To what extent can the ANC keep defending cadre deployment? Bongani speaks to Dr. Simo Lushaba, Chartered Director and Facilitator at The Institute Of Directors in South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England.