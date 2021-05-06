Slipper Day, Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
ANC responds to fake suspension letter: Ace magashule does not have the authority to make unilateral decisions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Defiant Ace Magashule says he's still ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
Who is our new Acting Chief Justice- Why is it so important that she is a woman?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 12:20
Police in crisis: Inside Bheki Cele's stunning dressing down of top cop Khehla Sitole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:27
US President Joe Biden's administration ,announced support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Today at 12:37
New coronavirus variants have proliferated across Southern and Eastern Africa, worsening the challenge of bringing the pandemic under control, analysis of the genomics data shows.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 12:41
Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has been laid to rest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:45
A memorial service is underway for the late Lindani Myeni.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
Adverse weather conditions, which could include strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Bloody Sunday - The Nun, The Defiance Campaign And South Africa's Secret Massacre (Paperback) Mignonne Breier
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mignonne Breier - Chief Research Specialist at Hsrc Education, Science And Sk
Today at 18:50
How to write elevator pitches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni Mondli Gungubele says if people challenge legitimate ANC decisions in public, you can't be surprised by the latest developments. 6 May 2021 11:11 AM
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that Preside... 6 May 2021 8:55 AM
South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 6 May 2021 6:43 AM
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte i... 5 May 2021 4:00 PM
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Slipper Day, Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser

Slipper Day, Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser

6 May 2021 9:43 AM

Slipper Day is Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser, and this year Slipper Day will be taking place on Friday, 7th of May 2021. Slipper Day Supporter Stickers will be available to purchase in-store at all the retail partners: Dischem Pharmacies, Pick n Pay and Wimpy from the 7th of April.

Bongani speaks to Reach for a dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos.


Making sense of Ace Magashule’s fight back

6 May 2021 8:51 AM

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has hit back, claiming that he has suspended party president Cyril Ramaphosa and that he would appeal his “fatally flawed”

suspension. Bongani speaks to Senior Eye Witness News Reporter Tshidi Madia.

The World View - World’s dark horizon another covid warning from the W.H.O.

6 May 2021 8:42 AM

Japan’s Olympic Hiccup on the final few days of the torch relay.
 
Tributes To Napoleon although some in France don’t want any celebrations.

What’s Gone Viral - Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing

6 May 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Opposition leader Reacts to Ace Magashule’s fight back

6 May 2021 7:40 AM

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has hit back, claiming that he has suspended party president Cyril Ramaphosa and that he would appeal his “fatally flawed”

suspension. Bongani speak to UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa

ANC issues Ace Magashule a suspension letter

6 May 2021 7:04 AM

The ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has been issued with a notice of suspension from his party by the NWC pending the outcome corruption cases against him. Magashule

becomes the first senior member of the party to be suspended in accordance to the ANC's step-aside resolution. Bongani speaks to Steven Friedman, Political Analyst & professor of political studies at the university of Johannesburg.

 

International Big Band Jazz Festival to be hosted by the Johannesburg Theatre

5 May 2021 9:29 AM

After a long Covid – 19 induced hiatus, the Jazz Foundation of South Africa is proud to announce the return of our signature International Big Band Jazz Festival, to be hosted by the Johannesburg Theatre in Braamfontein from the 7th to the 8th May 2021. Bongani speaks to Siya Makuzeni, Jazz Sensation & 2016 Winner Of The Standard Bank Young Award.

The World View - Mexico’s train track collapse the death toll has risen to 23

5 May 2021 8:52 AM

Big Issues & tough talking the face to face G7 summit is underway.
 
Royal produce both the Queen & the Duchess of Sussex have been busy. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked

5 May 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

State Of The City of Johannesburg

5 May 2021 7:42 AM

Covid-19, gender-based violence, illegal land invasion, service delivery, housing, lawlessness, roads and services are some of the key issues Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo dealt with in his State of the City Address, as he outlined several strategic priorities for the city. He joined Bongani to answer some of the listeners burning queries.

Mabe reacts to Magashule’s defiance: No one is above ANC’s discipline

6 May 2021 11:00 AM

2 people die in storm-related flooding in Bonnievale

6 May 2021 10:54 AM

CoCT Mayco member Limbergh's CV now also under spotlight

6 May 2021 9:57 AM

