Family seeking answers after the death of their daughter

A family is looking for answers as to how their daughter fell to her death while at a university in China. Her family is unable to bring her body home. The department of International Relations and Co-operation is helping the family facilitate the repatriation but cannot carry the costs. The family now needs 350. Bongani speaks to Kgothatso’s father Pfarelo Mphaphuli.
Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.
Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights.
A 24-year-old Civil Engineering student studying fell to her death in China from a 13 storeys building at a university, and nobody knows how. Eye Witness News is running an exclusive on this story. Bongani speaks to Eye Witness News Reporter Mia Lindeque
Slipper Day is Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser, and this year Slipper Day will be taking place on Friday, 7th of May 2021. Slipper Day Supporter Stickers will be available to purchase in-store at all the retail partners: Dischem Pharmacies, Pick n Pay and Wimpy from the 7th of April.
Bongani speaks to Reach for a dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos.
Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has hit back, claiming that he has suspended party president Cyril Ramaphosa and that he would appeal his “fatally flawed”
suspension. Bongani speaks to Senior Eye Witness News Reporter Tshidi Madia.
Japan’s Olympic Hiccup on the final few days of the torch relay.
Tributes To Napoleon although some in France don’t want any celebrations.
