Phahlane refutes media reports linking him to Captain KGB

Bongani Bingwa speaks to former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane on media reports alleging ties between him and Mpho Tshabalala. Phahlane denies knowing Tshabalala personally at all, and ever having met him. Phahlane also refutes reports that he was responsible for Tshabalala being employed at the South African Police Service (SAPS).