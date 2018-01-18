'We paid R149 000 for that interview' - Lumka Oliphant

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant about the Daily Maverick report that states the department paid SABC 500 000 rand for Minister Bathabile Dlamini to be interviewed on the SABC show Real Talk with Anele. Oliphant says that the department paid the SABC 149 000 rand for this, and there was nothing wrong with this.