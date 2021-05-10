Four new variants detected in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
ANC NEC SPECIAL MEETING
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 10:05
Prince Buthelezi's leadership during mourning period
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi- Former IFP Leader
Today at 10:35
COVID19 IP waivers- what does this mean?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to SA
Todd Haskell, United States Chargé d’Affaires.
Umunyana Rugege
Today at 11:05
Transgender youths and their stuggles
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Aneshree Moodley, Psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Latest Local
Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says more information is need on the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant. 10 May 2021 8:15 AM
South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 10 May 2021 6:38 AM
[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele says stem cell donation is not painful and more awareness is needed. 9 May 2021 3:49 PM
View all Local
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
View all Politics
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity. 9 May 2021 2:34 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Four new variants detected in South Africa

Four new variants detected in South Africa

10 May 2021 7:33 AM

Prof Adrian Puren Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral -

10 May 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Succession battle continuea in the Zulu Royal Monarch

10 May 2021 7:05 AM

Zimasa Matiwane Senior Journalist  at Sunday Times.

#TheAfricaFriday's

7 May 2021 10:32 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

7 May 2021 8:45 AM

Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.

Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights. 

 

702 Weekly Favour

7 May 2021 8:30 AM

Aubrey Masango host of The Aubrey Masango Show on 702.

What’s Gone Viral - Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written

7 May 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Family seeking answers after the death of their daughter

7 May 2021 7:39 AM

A family is looking for answers as to how their daughter fell to her death while at a university in China. Her family is unable to bring her body home. The department of International Relations and Co-operation is helping the family facilitate the repatriation but cannot carry the costs. The family now needs 350. Bongani speaks to Kgothatso’s father Pfarelo Mphaphuli.

        

A South African woman has fallen to her death in china

7 May 2021 7:12 AM

A 24-year-old Civil Engineering student studying fell to her death in China from a 13 storeys building at a university, and nobody knows how. Eye Witness News is running an exclusive on this story. Bongani speaks to Eye Witness News Reporter Mia Lindeque

  

 

 

Slipper Day, Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser

6 May 2021 9:43 AM

Slipper Day is Reach For A Dream’s most celebrated fundraiser, and this year Slipper Day will be taking place on Friday, 7th of May 2021. Slipper Day Supporter Stickers will be available to purchase in-store at all the retail partners: Dischem Pharmacies, Pick n Pay and Wimpy from the 7th of April.

Bongani speaks to Reach for a dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos.

Trending

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

Covid-19 variants dominant in India and UK detected in South Africa

Local

[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers

Local

Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren

Local

EWN Highlights

Some ANC eThekwini branches call for national general council within 90 days

10 May 2021 8:16 AM

‘He reprimands harshly’ - Buthelezi slammed by King Zwelithini’s sister

10 May 2021 7:16 AM

Zuma dumped by law firm representing him in personal cost appeal case

10 May 2021 6:48 AM

