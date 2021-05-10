ANC NEC discusses crisis facing the party

The ANC NEC has been discussing the crisis facing the party, as some senior members facing charges of serious crimes refuse to step aside. Bongani speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka.
A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that four new Covid-19 variant have been detected in South Africa, including the variant causing havoc in India. Bongani speaks to Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director at the NICD.
The amaZulu Royal house has confirmed Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the new king of amaZulu. But there appears to still be tensions in the royal family. Bongani speaks to Sunday Times journalist Zimasa Matiwane.
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.
Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.
Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights.
Aubrey Masango host of The Aubrey Masango Show on 702.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
A family is looking for answers as to how their daughter fell to her death while at a university in China. Her family is unable to bring her body home. The department of International Relations and Co-operation is helping the family facilitate the repatriation but cannot carry the costs. The family now needs 350. Bongani speaks to Kgothatso’s father Pfarelo Mphaphuli.