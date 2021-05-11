Managing expected surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave. 11 May 2021 8:08 AM
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 11 May 2021 6:40 AM
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe' United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 9:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 8:36 AM
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Managing expected surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa

Managing expected surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa

11 May 2021 7:35 AM

Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The World View  - Violence In Israel rocket attacks, air strikes & protest clashes

11 May 2021 8:46 AM

China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
 
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral

11 May 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAB goes to court on constitutionality of lockdown alcohol ban

11 May 2021 7:12 AM

Richard Rivett-Carnac, SAB Vice-President for Finance, Legal and Corporate Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC discusses crisis facing the party

10 May 2021 9:18 AM

The ANC NEC has been discussing the crisis facing the party, as some senior members facing charges of serious crimes refuse to step aside. Bongani speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Afghanistan’s School Atrocity dozens died mainly schoolgirls in Kabul

10 May 2021 8:43 AM

 A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
 
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them

10 May 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four new Covid-19 variants detected in South Africa

10 May 2021 7:33 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that four new Covid-19 variant have been detected in South Africa, including the variant causing havoc in India. Bongani speaks to Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director at the NICD.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Succession battle continues in the Zulu royal monarch

10 May 2021 7:05 AM

The amaZulu Royal house has confirmed Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the new king of amaZulu. But there appears to still be tensions in the royal family. Bongani speaks to Sunday Times journalist Zimasa Matiwane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#TheAfricaFriday's

7 May 2021 10:32 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central

Business

Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: Pfizer vaccines for elderly to be distributed to sites from tomorrow

11 May 2021 8:51 AM

South Africa's anti-graft commission at a glance

11 May 2021 8:45 AM

Zondo to hear more evidence from Montana and Prasa head of legal he fired

11 May 2021 7:11 AM

