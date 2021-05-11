What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation.
Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.
Richard Rivett-Carnac, SAB Vice-President for Finance, Legal and Corporate Affairs.
The ANC NEC has been discussing the crisis facing the party, as some senior members facing charges of serious crimes refuse to step aside. Bongani speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka.
A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that four new Covid-19 variant have been detected in South Africa, including the variant causing havoc in India. Bongani speaks to Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director at the NICD.
The amaZulu Royal house has confirmed Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the new king of amaZulu. But there appears to still be tensions in the royal family. Bongani speaks to Sunday Times journalist Zimasa Matiwane.
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.