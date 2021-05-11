What’s happening in Jerusalem?

More than 200 Palestinians have been injured, as violence continues in Jerusalem following raids by Israeli forces. Bongani speaks to Munir Nuseibeh, Professor of international Law at Al-Quds university.
The fundraising effort to bring back the body of South African student Kgothatso Mduduna, who fell to her death in China, has succeeded. Bongani speaks to Kgothato’s father Pfarelo Mphaphuli. Bongani also speaks to Ratau Mphahlele from Baroka Funerals who will assist the Kgothatso’s family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa is preparing for the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccine programme. This comes as several province report an increase in Covid-19 cases. Bongani speaks to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SAB is pursuing legal action in the Western Cape against government on the constitutionality of restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown. Bongani speaks to Richard Rivett-Carnac, Vice-President for Finance, Legal and Corporate Affairs at SAB Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The ANC NEC has been discussing the crisis facing the party, as some senior members facing charges of serious crimes refuse to step aside. Bongani speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that four new Covid-19 variant have been detected in South Africa, including the variant causing havoc in India. Bongani speaks to Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director at the NICD.LISTEN TO PODCAST