The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera.
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu - Musical students at TUT
Today at 15:10
EW: Nafiz Modack officially charged with Charl Kinnear's murder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Blade Ndzimande assess the damage at UCT after fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Gauteng's Quarterly crime statistics for the beginning of January to end of March
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 15:50
How to vaccinate millions as quickly as possible
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 16:10
Richard spoor offering to represent former President Jacob Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 16:20
Users will be blocked from using parts of WhatsApp if they don’t accept new terms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:40
‘Lies and cover-ups’: What the Charlotte Maxeke fire tells us about health and safety at Gauteng hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ufrieda Ho - Author And Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 17:10
Registration for covid -19 vaccination in phase 2
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Kaizer Chiefs protesters hand over Memorandum of Concerns with 12 demands.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jessica Motaung - Marketing Director at Kaizer Chiefs
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:15
The rise of the private owner wine collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronald Peens - Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Inga Atelier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inga Gubeka - Founder at Inga Atelier
Latest Local
Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura Makhura made the announcement in the West Rand and Nehawu says it angry at the vaccine shenanigans at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. 14 May 2021 1:32 PM
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums. 14 May 2021 11:33 AM
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday. 14 May 2021 8:29 AM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:28 AM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
The World View  - Bodies in the ganges an awful image of the pandemic in India

The World View  - Bodies in the ganges an awful image of the pandemic in India

12 May 2021 8:32 AM

A school shooting in Russia 7 children & a teacher have been killed.
 
A Tiger on the loose in Texas & the owner is a murder suspect. 


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

14 May 2021 9:15 AM

From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?

The World View - Middle East tensions mount Israel moves closer to a ground offensive

14 May 2021 8:53 AM

Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
 
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy. 

7702 Weekly Favour: Artisan college looks for work places for students to gain experiences

14 May 2021 8:42 AM

The Ekurhuleni Artisns and Skills Training College is looking for workplaces that can offer practical skill training for its learners. Bongani speaks to Sean Fenn, CEO of the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College.

What’s Gone Viral - Reimagining African museums and heritage sites

14 May 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Is South Africa ready for phase two of the country’s vaccination programme

14 May 2021 7:41 AM

South Africa is set to begin phase 2 of the country’s vaccination programme. Bongani speaks to Professor Ian Sanne, protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson and Johnson vaccination trial.

Senior citizens encouraged to register for Covid-19 vaccine

14 May 2021 7:15 AM

According to the Gauteng Health Department, only about 270 000 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated for Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Dr Saul Johnson, epidemiologist and advisor to the Solidarity Fund.

Wits University launches transformation programme focusing on women

13 May 2021 9:15 AM

Wits University has launched a programme that seeks to change the gender and racial profile of leaders in academia. Bongani speaks to Dr Judy Dlamini, Wits University Chancellor.

The World View - Escalating Middle East violence the UN fears an all out war in Israel

13 May 2021 8:52 AM

The pandemic report it concludes that lost time cost lives.
 
An Australian turns Irish she’s picked up an Irish accent after an op. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - 27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials

13 May 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

South African government on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

13 May 2021 7:32 AM

Condemnation grows for the violence in Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territory continues to grow. Bongani speaks to Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Middle East in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

 

Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

Local

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

Sport

Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable'

Politics

Former SSA operative: Fraser told me to hand over bag with R1.5mn to Mahlobo

14 May 2021 2:27 PM

Claims of unfair administration of COVID jabs cause stir amongst health workers

14 May 2021 2:07 PM

Minister Cele: Why is there no outrage for the murder of police officers?

14 May 2021 1:40 PM

