702 Breakfast producers reflect on a year since getting Covid-19

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera. The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu - Musical students at TUT

Today at 15:10 EW: Nafiz Modack officially charged with Charl Kinnear's murder Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN: Blade Ndzimande assess the damage at UCT after fire Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 15:20 Gauteng's Quarterly crime statistics for the beginning of January to end of March Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme

Today at 15:50 How to vaccinate millions as quickly as possible Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up

Today at 16:10 Richard spoor offering to represent former President Jacob Zuma Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney

Today at 16:20 Users will be blocked from using parts of WhatsApp if they don’t accept new terms Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Today at 16:40 ‘Lies and cover-ups’: What the Charlotte Maxeke fire tells us about health and safety at Gauteng hospitals Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ufrieda Ho - Author And Freelance Writer at ...

Today at 17:10 Registration for covid -19 vaccination in phase 2 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 Kaizer Chiefs protesters hand over Memorandum of Concerns with 12 demands. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jessica Motaung - Marketing Director at Kaizer Chiefs

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:15 The rise of the private owner wine collection The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronald Peens - Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co.

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

