Is South Africa ready for phase two of the country’s vaccination programme

South Africa is set to begin phase 2 of the country’s vaccination programme. Bongani speaks to Professor Ian Sanne, protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson and Johnson vaccination trial.
From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy.
The Ekurhuleni Artisns and Skills Training College is looking for workplaces that can offer practical skill training for its learners. Bongani speaks to Sean Fenn, CEO of the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
According to the Gauteng Health Department, only about 270 000 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated for Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Dr Saul Johnson, epidemiologist and advisor to the Solidarity Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wits University has launched a programme that seeks to change the gender and racial profile of leaders in academia. Bongani speaks to Dr Judy Dlamini, Wits University Chancellor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The pandemic report it concludes that lost time cost lives.
An Australian turns Irish she’s picked up an Irish accent after an op.
Condemnation grows for the violence in Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territory continues to grow. Bongani speaks to Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Middle East in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.