The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: The Continued Complexities Relating To Family Estates Belonging To The deceased
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mr. Doctor Segogoba - Attorney & Director at Ramsamy Segogoba Inc.
Today at 21:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:30
Public Service Wage Facilitation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Frikkie de Bruin
Today at 22:05
How maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Muhammed Goolab - Executive Committee Member of the South African Reward Association (SARA)
Today at 22:31
The endless opportunities of the new world of work
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lawrence Diamond - Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
University of Pretoria to host Nobel Prize Laureates dialogue

University of Pretoria to host Nobel Prize Laureates dialogue

17 May 2021 9:38 AM

The University of Pretoria is set to host a Nobel Prize Laureats dialogue focusing on the future of work. Bongani speaks to Professor Tawana Kupe, vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria. 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral - Luxury car owner takes pictures of a delivery guy posing with the car

18 May 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of the private sector in South Africa’s vaccination rollout

18 May 2021 7:35 AM

Phase 2 of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is underway. What is the private sector’s role in this process? Bongani speaks to Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders. Bongani also speaks to Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory at Medscheme.

          

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC opposes Magashule’s court challenge

18 May 2021 7:04 AM

The ANC will challenge Ace Magashule’s court application have his suspension from the party lifted. Bongani speaks to legal analyst Benedict Phiri.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Gaza crisis the UN meets as Israel continues its bombardment

17 May 2021 8:33 AM

Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.

The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - My Miss Universe win is my ancestors’ wildest dream - Zozibini Tunzi

17 May 2021 8:09 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng begins phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccinations

17 May 2021 7:33 AM

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has begun in Gauteng. Bongani speaks to Lesiba Malotana, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Answering questions on Covid-19 vaccines

17 May 2021 7:06 AM

As South Africa begins its second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration has been educating the public about why they should take a Covid-19 vaccine. Bongani speaks to Dr Karin van der Merwe, member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

14 May 2021 9:15 AM

From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Middle East tensions mount Israel moves closer to a ground offensive

14 May 2021 8:53 AM

Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
 
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

