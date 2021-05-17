University of Pretoria to host Nobel Prize Laureates dialogue

The University of Pretoria is set to host a Nobel Prize Laureats dialogue focusing on the future of work. Bongani speaks to Professor Tawana Kupe, vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Phase 2 of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is underway. What is the private sector’s role in this process? Bongani speaks to Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders. Bongani also speaks to Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory at Medscheme.
The ANC will challenge Ace Magashule's court application have his suspension from the party lifted. Bongani speaks to legal analyst Benedict Phiri.
Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.
The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96.
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has begun in Gauteng. Bongani speaks to Lesiba Malotana, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.
As South Africa begins its second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration has been educating the public about why they should take a Covid-19 vaccine. Bongani speaks to Dr Karin van der Merwe, member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.
From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?
Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy.