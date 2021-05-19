Outa seeks to half bailout of SA subsidiaries

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is to make a submission to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations, calling for government to half the bailout of SAA subsidiaries. Bongani speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it has been excluded from public service wage talks after declaring a dispute in this process. Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka, Deputy Manager for Members'Affars at the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Frikkie de Bruin, General-Secretary of the Public Service Co-ordinating Council.
This month, the Dis-Chem Random Act of Kindness makes a donation to the Rita Hartley Shelter, which aims to empower women and children through providing accommodation, psycho-social support, employment and training. Bongani speaks to Cheryl Hlabane from the Frida Hartley Shelter and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.
The pandemic gadget it’s a Covid-19 test that takes a single second.
A final free for Fans a generous offer from the Manchester City owner.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Phase 2 of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is underway. What is the private sector’s role in this process? Bongani speaks to Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders. Bongani also speaks to Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory at Medscheme.
The ANC will challenge Ace Magashule's court application have his suspension from the party lifted. Bongani speaks to legal analyst Benedict Phiri.
The University of Pretoria is set to host a Nobel Prize Laureats dialogue focusing on the future of work. Bongani speaks to Professor Tawana Kupe, vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria.
Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.
The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96.