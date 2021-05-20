SAA aims to resume flights in July or August

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] Property Feature: Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Bjorn Laubscher is Managing Director of Mirfin Valuation Services
Today at 16:10
EWN: Noma Ngoma returns to State Capture Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:20
Levis registered the first patent for jeans back in 1873
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Tshepo Mohlala - Owner of Tshepo Jeans
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Justice Moseneke to probe whether or not local elections should go ahead this year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
BASA reports on progress made with R200bn scheme since start of launch May 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Bongiwe Kunene, Managing Director of the Banking Association South Africa
Today at 18:09
MPC's decision on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:15
Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Jayendra Naidoo - Chairperson at Lancaster 101
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tiger Brands results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - "Nobody cares about you" { {CART ARY1 - Mohammed Yunus - 1'03''
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Direct Transact : The untold story of the biggest guys in the SA banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Hennie Dreyer - CEO and Founder at Direct Transact
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The two types of business growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Will we see rising inflation in America and what does it mean for your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
