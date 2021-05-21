What’s Gone Viral - Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.
Daniel Pomerantz, CEO of Honest Reporting an organisation based in Israel.
Malawi's Education Minister has pleaded for tolerance, as public schools in the country prevent girls from wearing hijabs. What is behind this intolerance in Malawi?
As the second phase of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination rollout gets underway, several listeners have asked what to do if they develop side-effects from Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Jeffrey Mphahlele, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines and Vice-President of the South African Medical Research Council.
Medscheme's Roodepoort vaccination has received its Covid-19 vaccines, while its Durban and Cape Town sites are completing necessary regulatory approvals to begin vaccinations. Bongani speaks to Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisroy at Medscheme.
On Wednesday, four youths were killed in a mob violence incident in Zandspruit. Why does mob violence continue in many communities? Bongani speaks to Lizette Lancaster, Crime Hub Manager at the Institute for Security Studies.
South African Airways (SAA) aims to resume flights in July or August this year. What are the plans to get SAA off the ground again, following its business rescue process? Bongani speaks to SAA Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo.