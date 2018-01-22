Protests outside Hoerskool Overvaal continue

Bongani speaks to Gauteng Education Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona about the provincial government’s response to the tensions outside Hoerskool Overvaal. Penuel Maduna, Chairperson of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Greater Johannesburg Region, responds to suggestions that the congress and its affiliates are inciting violence in their protest at Overvaal. Mosioua Lekota, President of the Congress of the People (Cope) also calls in to respond to the situation at Overvaal.