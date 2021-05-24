Dirco cuts down diplomatic missions and calls for international community to stop impunity in Israel-Palestine conflict

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has had to cut 10 diplomatic missions due to budget cuts. Dirco Minister Dr Naledi Pandor also says that South Africa should support the International Criminal Court in their investigation of the abuse of human rights by the Israeli Government. Bongani speaks to Dr Pandor
Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.
Ishtiaq Sattor, community activist/resident.
Several listeners called into 702 Breakfast, concerned about illegal adverts around Joburg. What is being done about illegal adverts in the city? How can people report them? Bongani speaks to Thapelo Amad, MMC for Development Planning in the City of Johannesburg.
Mass murder in El Salvador an ex policeman is under arrest.
Nul points a humiliating night for the U.K. at the Eurovision song contest.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
As the Israel and Hamas ceasefire holds, can there ever be a two-state solution in Gaza? Bongani speaks to Daniel, CEO of Honest Reporting.
Malawi's Education Minister has pleaded for tolerance, as public schools in the country prevent girls from wearing hijabs. What is behind this intolerance in Malawi?
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
As the second phase of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination rollout gets underway, several listeners have asked what to do if they develop side-effects from Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Jeffrey Mphahlele, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines and Vice-President of the South African Medical Research Council.