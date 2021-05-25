What’s Gone Viral - Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Argentina is looking for the grandchildren of people who were kidnapped or disappeared in the dictatorship of the 1970s and 80s. Bongani speaks to Maria Florencia Segura, Chargé d´Affairs at Argentina's Embassy to South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.
The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle.
Government and the Special Investigating Unit have launched the Infrastructure Build Anti-Corruption Forum to prevent corruption in the construction sector. Bongani speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parts of Johannesburg and Mogale City have been experiencing water interruptions for several days. Bongani speaks to community activist Ishtiaq Sattor. Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale gives the latest in efforts to address this situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several listeners called into 702 Breakfast, concerned about illegal adverts around Joburg. What is being done about illegal adverts in the city? How can people report them? Bongani speaks to Thapelo Amad, MMC for Development Planning in the City of Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mass murder in El Salvador an ex policeman is under arrest.
Nul points a humiliating night for the U.K. at the Eurovision song contest.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has had to cut 10 diplomatic missions due to budget cuts. Dirco Minister Dr Naledi Pandor also says that South Africa should support the International Criminal Court in their investigation of the abuse of human rights by the Israeli Government. Bongani speaks to Dr PandorLISTEN TO PODCAST
As the Israel and Hamas ceasefire holds, can there ever be a two-state solution in Gaza? Bongani speaks to Daniel, CEO of Honest Reporting.LISTEN TO PODCAST