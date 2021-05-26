What’s Gone Viral - Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Former President Jacob Zuma returns to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg today, facing charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering. Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, specialist legal journalist at News24.
The Texas gun decision removing the need for handgun registration.
Ultimate life expectancy scientists predict mankind’s maximum age.
South Africa is in the second week of the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme. How has this process fared? Bongani speaks to Mia Malan, editor-in-chief of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.
Argentina is looking for the grandchildren of people who were kidnapped or disappeared in the dictatorship of the 1970s and 80s. Bongani speaks to Maria Florencia Segura, Chargé d´Affairs at Argentina's Embassy to South Africa.
Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.
The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle.
Government and the Special Investigating Unit have launched the Infrastructure Build Anti-Corruption Forum to prevent corruption in the construction sector. Bongani speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.
Parts of Johannesburg and Mogale City have been experiencing water interruptions for several days. Bongani speaks to community activist Ishtiaq Sattor. Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale gives the latest in efforts to address this situation.