Preview to Zuma trial

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: CONSUMER NINJA : Cartrack introduced its Recovery Warranty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How many fire engines can R320-million buy? CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine. 26 May 2021 6:02 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity. 26 May 2021 4:45 PM
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens. 26 May 2021 4:20 PM
View all Local
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
View all Politics
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts. 26 May 2021 1:42 PM
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest. 26 May 2021 12:28 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
View all Business
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Sport
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Preview to Zuma trial

Preview to Zuma trial

26 May 2021 10:13 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma returns to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg today, facing charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering. Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, specialist legal journalist at News24.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - George Floyd anniversary Floyd family went to the White House

26 May 2021 8:47 AM

The Texas gun decision removing the need for handgun registration.

Ultimate life expectancy scientists predict mankind’s maximum age. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms

26 May 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is phase 2 of South Africa’s vaccination programme farings?

26 May 2021 7:34 AM

South Africa is in the second week of the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme. How has this process fared? Bongani speaks to Mia Malan, editor-in-chief of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are government’s plans to strengthen the country’s courts?

26 May 2021 7:04 AM

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Argentina looking or children who disappeared during 70s and 80s dictatorship

25 May 2021 10:02 AM

Argentina is looking for the grandchildren of people who were kidnapped or disappeared in the dictatorship of the 1970s and 80s. Bongani speaks to Maria Florencia Segura, Chargé d´Affairs at Argentina's Embassy to South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Wedding In Mid Air a covid defying ceremony in Indian airspace

25 May 2021 8:52 AM

Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.  

The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod

25 May 2021 8:03 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government launches forum to address corruption in construction sector

25 May 2021 7:30 AM

Government and the Special Investigating Unit have launched the Infrastructure Build Anti-Corruption Forum to prevent corruption in the construction sector. Bongani speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parts of Joburg experiencing water troubles

25 May 2021 7:05 AM

Parts of Johannesburg and Mogale City have been experiencing water interruptions for several days. Bongani speaks to community activist Ishtiaq Sattor. Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale gives the latest in efforts to address this situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns take league title with victory over SuperSport

26 May 2021 7:05 PM

Magashule should know ANC constitution better, Duarte says in court papers

26 May 2021 6:43 PM

S.Africans too conscious of corruption to believe Mkhize - political economist

26 May 2021 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA