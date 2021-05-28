Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

France President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa, after spending a day on a State Visit in Rwanda. How significant is Macron’s visit to the region?
A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.
The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.
On International Menstrual Hygiene Day, a campaign has been put in place to ensure that girls and women get sanitary pads. Bongani speaks to Matefo Morakeng, CEO and founder of Dear Bella.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Themba Maseko, who has released his book, For My Country: Why I blew the Whistle on the Guptas and Zuma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to clinical psychologist Simphiwe Sinkoyi about the psychology of phobias.LISTEN TO PODCAST
From aide to enemy Boris Johnson’s ex advisor vents about the pandemic.
The Amazonian life lesson a health study of a tribe in Bolivia.
Recent allegations of corruption against some leaders of the ANC has put into question the prevalence and attitudes towards corruption in the governing party. Bongani speaks to governance and political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business lobby group Sakeliga has taken Sedibeng Water to court to contest the entity’s instruction for water services in large parts of North-West to be suspended. Bongani speaks to Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga.LISTEN TO PODCAST