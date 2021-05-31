Municipalities around Gauteng hit by water cuts

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:19
ZOOM -Business Book feature : Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Sandes
No Items to show
Latest Local
We increased our reservoirs capacities to avoid water cuts - Rand Water Rand Water Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant executive manager Eddie Singo says they are back at pumping full capacity. 31 May 2021 7:43 AM
No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will be going back to having a curfew between 11pm and 4am. 30 May 2021 8:37 PM
Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address on 30 May 2021 After several months of low transmission, the number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country. 30 May 2021 8:36 PM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as 'occupational hazard' Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department's irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlpugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Municipalities around Gauteng hit by water cuts

Municipalities around Gauteng hit by water cuts

31 May 2021 7:16 AM

Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant Executive Manager at Rand Water.            


What’s Gone Viral

31 May 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

South Africa movies up to level 2 lockdown

31 May 2021 7:32 AM

Professor Ian Sanne, Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee Member & Infectious Disease expert based at Wits University.

Cornwall Hill College parents protest over alleged racism

31 May 2021 7:05 AM

Bongani speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

The World View - China’s Covid spat with America it’s all about the source of the virus

28 May 2021 11:07 AM

A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.

The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.

 

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

28 May 2021 9:20 AM

France President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa, after spending a day on a State Visit in Rwanda. How significant is Macron’s visit to the region?

702 Weekly Favour: Campaign to distribute sanitary pads

28 May 2021 8:28 AM

On International Menstrual Hygiene Day, a campaign has been put in place to ensure that girls and women get sanitary pads. Bongani speaks to Matefo Morakeng, CEO and founder of Dear Bella.

What’s Gone Viral - Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling

28 May 2021 8:16 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

A conversation with Themba Maseko: For My Country

28 May 2021 7:38 AM

Bongani speaks to Themba Maseko, who has released his book, For My Country: Why I blew the Whistle on the Guptas and Zuma.  

Understanding the psychology of phobias

27 May 2021 9:28 AM

Bongani speaks to clinical psychologist Simphiwe Sinkoyi about the psychology of phobias.

Trending

We increased our reservoirs capacities to avoid water cuts - Rand Water

Local

No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow

Local

Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa announces arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses in SA

31 May 2021 7:56 AM

31 May 2021 7:56 AM

NC Education Dept monitoring schools as COVID-19 infections rise

31 May 2021 7:22 AM

31 May 2021 7:22 AM

Parliament's Justice committee explains delay in passing Hate Crimes Bill

31 May 2021 6:56 AM

31 May 2021 6:56 AM

