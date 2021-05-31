Municipalities around Gauteng hit by water cuts

Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant Executive Manager at Rand Water.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Ian Sanne, Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee Member & Infectious Disease expert based at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.
The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.
France President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa, after spending a day on a State Visit in Rwanda. How significant is Macron’s visit to the region?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On International Menstrual Hygiene Day, a campaign has been put in place to ensure that girls and women get sanitary pads. Bongani speaks to Matefo Morakeng, CEO and founder of Dear Bella.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Themba Maseko, who has released his book, For My Country: Why I blew the Whistle on the Guptas and Zuma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to clinical psychologist Simphiwe Sinkoyi about the psychology of phobias.LISTEN TO PODCAST