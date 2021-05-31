What’s Gone Viral - Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Trompies member and veteran musician Eugene Mthethwa recently staged a protest at the funeral of fellow band member Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, over the lack of support for artists. Bongani speaks to Eugene Mthethwa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers.
Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.
Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews.
South Africa has moved to alert level 2 of lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge in the country. Bongani speaks to Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parts of Johannesburg continue to experience water shortages. Bongani speaks to Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant Executive Manager at Rand Water.
Parents and learners are protesting at Cornwall Hill College, over allegations of racism at the school. Bongani speaks to South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, a parent at the school.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.
The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.
France President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa, after spending a day on a State Visit in Rwanda. How significant is Macron’s visit to the region?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On International Menstrual Hygiene Day, a campaign has been put in place to ensure that girls and women get sanitary pads. Bongani speaks to Matefo Morakeng, CEO and founder of Dear Bella.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST