The plight of South African musicians

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
702 FYI
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercatio... 31 May 2021 3:26 PM
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am tomorrow The power utility says there is a possibility of load shedding throughout the week. 31 May 2021 2:40 PM
Special Tribunal: EC health dept’s R10m scooter ambulance tender unlawful The tender was referred to the Special Tribunal after the SIU found it was awarded irregularly. 31 May 2021 2:16 PM
View all Local
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC." 31 May 2021 7:30 PM
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings. 31 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Business
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Africa
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The plight of South African musicians

The plight of South African musicians

31 May 2021 9:49 AM

Trompies member and veteran musician Eugene Mthethwa recently staged a protest at the funeral of fellow band member Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, over the lack of support for artists. Bongani speaks to Eugene Mthethwa.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - New Covid investigation did it all begin in a Chinese laboratory?

31 May 2021 8:30 AM

A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers. 

Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.

Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive

31 May 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa moves to level 2 lockdown

31 May 2021 7:32 AM

South Africa has moved to alert level 2 of lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge in the country. Bongani speaks to Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipalities around Gauteng hit by water cuts

31 May 2021 7:16 AM

Parts of Johannesburg continue to experience water shortages. Bongani speaks to Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant Executive Manager at Rand Water.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cornwall Hill College parents protest over alleged racism

31 May 2021 7:05 AM

Parents and learners are protesting at Cornwall Hill College, over allegations of racism at the school. Bongani speaks to South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, a parent at the school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s Covid spat with America it’s all about the source of the virus

28 May 2021 11:07 AM

A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.

The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

28 May 2021 9:20 AM

France President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa, after spending a day on a State Visit in Rwanda. How significant is Macron’s visit to the region?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour: Campaign to distribute sanitary pads

28 May 2021 8:28 AM

On International Menstrual Hygiene Day, a campaign has been put in place to ensure that girls and women get sanitary pads. Bongani speaks to Matefo Morakeng, CEO and founder of Dear Bella.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling

28 May 2021 8:16 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament

Politics Local

Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases

Business

Cele: It pains me that Olievenhoutbosch community has no trust in SAPS

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

31 May 2021 8:41 PM

Be prepared: Load shedding is here to stay, warns energy expert

31 May 2021 7:27 PM

Rand Water: Supply to high-lying areas will take some time

31 May 2021 7:06 PM

