What’s Gone Viral - Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Childline has announced a new toll free number to make it easier for the public to contact the organization. Bongani speaks to Bhavna Lutchman, Online Counselling Manager for Childline South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Pan-African Parliament has experienced several disruptions and violence incidents over the past week. Why are there tensions in the Pan-African Parliament? Bongani speaks to Babatunde Fagbayibo, Professor of International Law at Unisa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year’s Child Protection Week will focus on the rights of children. How is government ensuring the rights of children are protected? Bongani speaks to Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Trompies member and veteran musician Eugene Mthethwa recently staged a protest at the funeral of fellow band member Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, over the lack of support for artists. Bongani speaks to Eugene Mthethwa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers.
Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.
Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews.
South Africa has moved to alert level 2 of lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge in the country. Bongani speaks to Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parts of Johannesburg continue to experience water shortages. Bongani speaks to Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant Executive Manager at Rand Water.
Parents and learners are protesting at Cornwall Hill College, over allegations of racism at the school. Bongani speaks to South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, a parent at the school.LISTEN TO PODCAST