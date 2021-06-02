MEC Mbali Hlophe responds to service provider claims

Today at 12:05 Embattled Health Minister a no show in parliament? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:10 Ramaphosa engages with media; what were the outcomes? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24

Today at 12:15 Western Cape likely to enter Covd 3rd wave next week or week after. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.

Today at 12:23 Gauteng Provincial Command Council media briefing. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Interpol asked to assist with execution of arrest warrants for Guptas. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:37 A year on, Tshegofatso Pule's family still traumatised by her horrific murder. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:41 Audio: Eskom and power outages update. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

Today at 12:45 Weather Update: CPT and JHB. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lehlohonolo Thobela, SAWS Forecaster.

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth

