MEC Mbali Hlophe responds to service provider claims

Today at 12:05
Embattled Health Minister a no show in parliament?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
Ramaphosa engages with media; what were the outcomes?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 12:15
Western Cape likely to enter Covd 3rd wave next week or week after.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 12:23
Gauteng Provincial Command Council media briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Interpol asked to assist with execution of arrest warrants for Guptas.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
A year on, Tshegofatso Pule's family still traumatised by her horrific murder.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Audio: Eskom and power outages update.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Weather Update: CPT and JHB.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lehlohonolo Thobela, SAWS Forecaster.
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Barali
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Moliehi Mafantiri - Co-founder & Operations Director at Barali
Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney ANC committee member Tshilidzi Munyai said that the issue to be discussed was sub judice as Mkhize and his director-general, Sandi... 4 June 2021 11:06 AM
Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night The power utility says it will suspend load shedding from 12pm today until 5pm to allow Parliament to pass Appropriation Bills. 4 June 2021 10:58 AM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
MEC Mbali Hlophe responds to service provider claims

MEC Mbali Hlophe responds to service provider claims

2 June 2021 7:31 AM

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation has dismissed allegations of wrongdoing in paying service providers to administer Covid-19 relief funds. ABongani speaks to Mbali Hlophe, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

4 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sixty years after Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, his last remains, a single tooth, will be returned to his family.

The World View  - Sporting brain concussion an end to some astonishing racism in the NFL

4 June 2021 10:09 AM

China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
 
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen. 

 

702 Weekly Favour: Sanral’s bursary and scholarship programme gets underway

4 June 2021 10:06 AM

Applications of Sanral’s bursary and scholarship programmes have officially opened. This year, scholarships are available for learners in Grades 8 to 12, irrespective of their subject choices. Bongani speaks to Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant

4 June 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What is needed to transform independent schools?

4 June 2021 7:33 AM

As issues of racism and transformation in South Africa’s private schools cause debate once again, what is need to transform independent schools? Bongani speaks to Chinezi Chijioke, co-founder and CEO of Nova Pioneer.

 

Casac challenges JSC interviews

4 June 2021 7:04 AM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is challenging the constitutionality of the recent Judicial Service Commission interviews for candidates to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Casac.

Favourite African brands survey

3 June 2021 9:22 AM

According to the annual Brand Africa survey, only 13 percent of the 100 most admired brands in Africa are homegrown. Bongani speaks to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa.

The World View - A looming environmental disaster because of a sinking ship off Sri Lanka

3 June 2021 9:17 AM

China’s image problem Xi Xinping urges a PR makeover.
 
Parties, Parades & Pageants a plan for the Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin

3 June 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How Covid-19 emergency procurement went wrong in South Africa

3 June 2021 7:34 AM

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s national state of disaster, there have been several allegations and incidents of corruption relating to Covid-19 related procurement. How did things go so wrong? Bongani speaks to political analyst Sandile Swana.

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes

Politics Local

Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney

Local

EWN Highlights

Suspension of UIF commissioner Maruping, 2 other execs lifted

4 June 2021 11:52 AM

Mantashe assures RBM authorities looking into murder of GM, Nico Swart

4 June 2021 11:21 AM

Ramaphosa assures SA vaccine rollout won’t be derailed by Mkhize scandal

4 June 2021 9:55 AM

