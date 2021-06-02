Afrika Tikkun concerned about increasing unemployment figures

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Theo Baloyi, CEO & Founder of Bathu
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Theo Baloyi
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Louw Breytenbach - Director of the National Arts Association of South Africa
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens? Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim. 4 June 2021 5:45 PM
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday. 4 June 2021 3:44 PM
NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives details into the order and the involvement of interpol. 4 June 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Business
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would... 4 June 2021 5:27 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Afrika Tikkun concerned about increasing unemployment figures

Afrika Tikkun concerned about increasing unemployment figures

2 June 2021 9:26 AM

South Africa’s unemployment has reached an all time high, causing more concerns about youth unemployment. Bongani speaks to Alef Meulenberg, CEO of Afrika Tikkun.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

4 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sixty years after Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, his last remains, a single tooth, will be returned to his family.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View  - Sporting brain concussion an end to some astonishing racism in the NFL

4 June 2021 10:09 AM

China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
 
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour: Sanral’s bursary and scholarship programme gets underway

4 June 2021 10:06 AM

Applications of Sanral’s bursary and scholarship programmes have officially opened. This year, scholarships are available for learners in Grades 8 to 12, irrespective of their subject choices. Bongani speaks to Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant

4 June 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is needed to transform independent schools?

4 June 2021 7:33 AM

As issues of racism and transformation in South Africa’s private schools cause debate once again, what is need to transform independent schools? Bongani speaks to Chinezi Chijioke, co-founder and CEO of Nova Pioneer.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Casac challenges JSC interviews

4 June 2021 7:04 AM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is challenging the constitutionality of the recent Judicial Service Commission interviews for candidates to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Casac.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Favourite African brands survey

3 June 2021 9:22 AM

According to the annual Brand Africa survey, only 13 percent of the 100 most admired brands in Africa are homegrown. Bongani speaks to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A looming environmental disaster because of a sinking ship off Sri Lanka

3 June 2021 9:17 AM

China’s image problem Xi Xinping urges a PR makeover.
 
Parties, Parades & Pageants a plan for the Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin

3 June 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 emergency procurement went wrong in South Africa

3 June 2021 7:34 AM

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s national state of disaster, there have been several allegations and incidents of corruption relating to Covid-19 related procurement. How did things go so wrong? Bongani speaks to political analyst Sandile Swana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets

Local

Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

