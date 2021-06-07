What’s the deal with the Karpowership SA deal?

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
Are we wasting money on our deputy ministers, what are their role?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting Adjunct Prfessor at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
Eskom may be making debt worse if they continue using diesel instead of coal fired power plants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Today at 17:20
How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refilwe Maluleke
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - Executive chair of Sygnia
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer
Today at 18:48
Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry A Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of po... 9 June 2021 4:27 PM
IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections Mashinini was speaking at the launch of this year's municipal election campaign in Sandton earlier on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 2:50 PM
Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4 Eskom says the increase in stages is due to the additional breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station. 9 June 2021 12:51 PM
View all Local
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s the deal with the Karpowership SA deal?

What’s the deal with the Karpowership SA deal?

7 June 2021 7:38 AM

DNG Power has made allegations of corruption on the contract to supply emergency power in the country. Bongani speaks to Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Is 10111 experiencing problems?

9 June 2021 9:22 AM

Several listeners have called into 702 Breakfast, experiencing problems with the 10111 emergency line. Bongani speaks to Captain Pinky Tsinyane, spokesperson of the SAPS Gauteng 10111 Command Centre.

The World View - Global crime sting 800 criminals arrested in about a dozen countries

9 June 2021 8:31 AM

Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
 
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque.

What’s Gone Viral - Life Skill: Bergvliet High School teacher showing learners how to change a tyre

9 June 2021 7:59 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What’s the status of South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?

9 June 2021 7:39 AM

The rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 is still at a standstill, while Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa. How is this affecting the country’s vaccination rollout Bongani speaks to Professor Helen Rees, Board Chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority 

Mining sector’s latest production numbers show growth

9 June 2021 7:16 AM

According to the latest economic productivity numbers from Stats SA, the mining sector has recorded a 18.1 percent growth. Bongani speaks to Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Survey looks at Covid-19 consumption patterns

8 June 2021 9:21 AM

To reduce the spread of fake news and misinformation, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the Wits Health Communication Research Unit are conducting a survey on health information practices in South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Dr Konosoang Sobane, Senior Research Specialist in Science Communication at the HSRC.

The World View - Dramatic dementia drug approved by US medical regulators

8 June 2021 8:30 AM

Greece’s Covid-19 recovery a cunning but simple plan for the Greek Islands.
 
Donald Trump’s trousers a weird amount of attention on this. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident

8 June 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What you need to know about the blocked Burger King transaction

8 June 2021 7:47 AM

The Competition Commission recently blocked the purchase of Burger King by a United States equity firm over public interest concerns. What does this mean for Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment? Bongani speaks Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield and Andile Nomlala, President of the Black Management Forum.

Road Accident Fund sees surplus for the first time since 1991

8 June 2021 7:04 AM

After decades of revenue loss and financial deficits, the Road Accident Fund has now reached a 3.2 billion rand surplus for the first time since 1981. Bongani speaks to Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund.

Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry

Local

'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist

Lifestyle

Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4

Local

Some CT residents call for axed WC top cop Jeremy Vearey to be reinstated

9 June 2021 4:41 PM

Enoch Mpianzi's death: Parktown Boys' High principal reinstated

9 June 2021 4:34 PM

IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections

9 June 2021 2:50 PM

