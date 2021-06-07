What’s the deal with the Karpowership SA deal?

DNG Power has made allegations of corruption on the contract to supply emergency power in the country. Bongani speaks to Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.
Several listeners have called into 702 Breakfast, experiencing problems with the 10111 emergency line. Bongani speaks to Captain Pinky Tsinyane, spokesperson of the SAPS Gauteng 10111 Command Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 is still at a standstill, while Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa. How is this affecting the country’s vaccination rollout Bongani speaks to Professor Helen Rees, Board Chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory AuthorityLISTEN TO PODCAST
According to the latest economic productivity numbers from Stats SA, the mining sector has recorded a 18.1 percent growth. Bongani speaks to Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
To reduce the spread of fake news and misinformation, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the Wits Health Communication Research Unit are conducting a survey on health information practices in South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Dr Konosoang Sobane, Senior Research Specialist in Science Communication at the HSRC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Greece’s Covid-19 recovery a cunning but simple plan for the Greek Islands.
Donald Trump’s trousers a weird amount of attention on this.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Competition Commission recently blocked the purchase of Burger King by a United States equity firm over public interest concerns. What does this mean for Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment? Bongani speaks Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield and Andile Nomlala, President of the Black Management Forum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After decades of revenue loss and financial deficits, the Road Accident Fund has now reached a 3.2 billion rand surplus for the first time since 1981. Bongani speaks to Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST