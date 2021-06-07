Nigerian government bans Twitter

The Nigerian government has blocked Twitter from the country after the social media site deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari. Bongani speaks to Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at My Broadband SA.
A Royal baby Harry & Meghan have a new bundle of joy.
A Danish Island Denmark is creating a whopper of an artificial island.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
DNG Power has made allegations of corruption on the contract to supply emergency power in the country. Bongani speaks to Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.
Opposition parties are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against corruption allegations linking Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits School of Governance.
Sixty years after Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, his last remains, a single tooth, will be returned to his family.
China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen.
Applications of Sanral's bursary and scholarship programmes have officially opened. This year, scholarships are available for learners in Grades 8 to 12, irrespective of their subject choices. Bongani speaks to Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona.
As issues of racism and transformation in South Africa's private schools cause debate once again, what is need to transform independent schools? Bongani speaks to Chinezi Chijioke, co-founder and CEO of Nova Pioneer.