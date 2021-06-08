What’s Gone Viral - Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
To reduce the spread of fake news and misinformation, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the Wits Health Communication Research Unit are conducting a survey on health information practices in South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Dr Konosoang Sobane, Senior Research Specialist in Science Communication at the HSRC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Competition Commission recently blocked the purchase of Burger King by a United States equity firm over public interest concerns. What does this mean for Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment? Bongani speaks Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield and Andile Nomlala, President of the Black Management Forum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After decades of revenue loss and financial deficits, the Road Accident Fund has now reached a 3.2 billion rand surplus for the first time since 1981. Bongani speaks to Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Nigerian government has blocked Twitter from the country after the social media site deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari. Bongani speaks to Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at My Broadband SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DNG Power has made allegations of corruption on the contract to supply emergency power in the country. Bongani speaks to Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Opposition parties are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against corruption allegations linking Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits School of Governance.