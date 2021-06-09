What’s the status of South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?

Today at 15:16 Skype : Public enterprises department explaining r2.7bn for SAA subsidiaries in parly Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Nehawu to picket outside ingonyama trust offices over labour issues Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ayanda Zulu - Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal secretary

125 125

Today at 15:50 Olievenhoutbosch police station to get overhaul Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

125 125

Today at 16:10 IEC launches 2021 municipal election campaign Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

125 125

Today at 16:20 Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach

125 125

Today at 16:40 Is the Cyber Crimes Act unrealistic? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN

125 125

Today at 16:50 Are we wasting money on our deputy ministers, what are their role? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Mike Muller - Visiting Adjunct Prfessor at University of the Witwatersrand

125 125

Today at 17:10 Eskom may be making debt worse if they continue using diesel instead of coal fired power plants Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.

125 125

Today at 17:20 How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Refilwe Maluleke

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:09 Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

125 125

Today at 18:15 ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Magda Wierzycka - Executive chair of Sygnia

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

125 125

Today at 18:39 A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer

125 125

Today at 18:48 Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125