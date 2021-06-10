Increase in Covid-19 cases among children

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Ministers edition part 2
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 12:05
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation calls for continued pressure on SA and UAE govts for Gupta extradition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:09
TFG annuals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding? Energy Planner at the CSIR Dr Jarred Wright says the country is delayed in implementing some of the existing policies. 10 June 2021 8:04 AM
Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday The power utility says stage two will resume from 10pm on Thursday night. 10 June 2021 6:51 AM
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Increase in Covid-19 cases among children

Increase in Covid-19 cases among children

10 June 2021 7:29 AM

More than 1000 children in Gauteng’s public schools have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.


Market Theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary

10 June 2021 9:18 AM

The Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary and has a lot in store for theatre lovers. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director at the Market Theatre.

The World View - Mass murder in Afghanistan workers for mine clearing charity the Halo Trust

10 June 2021 8:49 AM

America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.

The world’s most Livable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV

10 June 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Load shedding: How bad can it get?

10 June 2021 7:33 AM

As South Africans continue to experience load shedding due to the high winter demand for electricity and breakdowns at Eskom’s power units, how much worse can load shedding get in the country? Bongani speaks to Dr Jarrad Wright, energy planner at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Is 10111 experiencing problems?

9 June 2021 9:22 AM

Several listeners have called into 702 Breakfast, experiencing problems with the 10111 emergency line. Bongani speaks to Captain Pinky Tsinyane, spokesperson of the SAPS Gauteng 10111 Command Centre.

The World View - Global crime sting 800 criminals arrested in about a dozen countries

9 June 2021 8:31 AM

Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
 
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque.

What’s Gone Viral - Life Skill: Bergvliet High School teacher showing learners how to change a tyre

9 June 2021 7:59 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What’s the status of South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?

9 June 2021 7:39 AM

The rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 is still at a standstill, while Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa. How is this affecting the country’s vaccination rollout Bongani speaks to Professor Helen Rees, Board Chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority 

Mining sector’s latest production numbers show growth

9 June 2021 7:16 AM

According to the latest economic productivity numbers from Stats SA, the mining sector has recorded a 18.1 percent growth. Bongani speaks to Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

