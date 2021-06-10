Load shedding: How bad can it get?

As South Africans continue to experience load shedding due to the high winter demand for electricity and breakdowns at Eskom’s power units, how much worse can load shedding get in the country? Bongani speaks to Dr Jarrad Wright, energy planner at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
The Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary and has a lot in store for theatre lovers. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director at the Market Theatre.
America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.
The world’s most Livable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
More than 1000 children in Gauteng's public schools have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.
Several listeners have called into 702 Breakfast, experiencing problems with the 10111 emergency line. Bongani speaks to Captain Pinky Tsinyane, spokesperson of the SAPS Gauteng 10111 Command Centre.
Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 is still at a standstill, while Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa. How is this affecting the country's vaccination rollout Bongani speaks to Professor Helen Rees, Board Chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
According to the latest economic productivity numbers from Stats SA, the mining sector has recorded a 18.1 percent growth. Bongani speaks to Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.