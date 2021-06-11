Report: Stemming the insurrection in Cabo Delgado

A new report by the International Crisis Group has put into context the conflict in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique, and what should be done to address it. Bongani speaks to Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Programme at the International Crisis Group.
While Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for that country's Twitter ban, what is the politics and power play behind the Nigerian government's decision.
The Modern Community Foundation is on a campaign to collect food items and essential, and distribute them to those in need. Bongani speaks to Dylan Mgobhozi, Business Support Manager of the Modern Community Foundation.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Independent power producers can now generate 100 megawatts of electricity without bureaucratic licensing red tape. Bongani speaks to Valli Moosa, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Change Commission.
The Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary and has a lot in store for theatre lovers. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director at the Market Theatre.
America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.
The world’s most Livable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table.
As South Africans continue to experience load shedding due to the high winter demand for electricity and breakdowns at Eskom's power units, how much worse can load shedding get in the country? Bongani speaks to Dr Jarrad Wright, energy planner at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
More than 1000 children in Gauteng's public schools have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.