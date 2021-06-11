Businesses can generate up to 100MW of electricity

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
UAE and SA treaty ratified
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director at Open Secrets Project
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
Today at 10:35
The President film
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nelson Chamisa
Camilla Nielson, filmmaker
Today at 11:05
Sex focus-Sex toys
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Makgosi Letimile
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while governme... 11 June 2021 9:28 AM
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal. 11 June 2021 8:20 AM
Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day. 11 June 2021 6:40 AM
View all Local
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
View all Business
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Businesses can generate up to 100MW of electricity

Businesses can generate up to 100MW of electricity

11 June 2021 7:41 AM

Independent power producers can now generate 100 megawatts of electricity without bureaucratic licensing red tape. Bongani speaks to Valli Moosa, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Change Commission.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

11 June 2021 9:24 AM

While Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for that country’s Twitter ban, what is the politics and power play behind the Nigerian government’s decision.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour: Winter food collection drive

11 June 2021 8:30 AM

The Modern Community Foundation is on a campaign to collect food items and essential, and distribute them to those in need. Bongani speaks to Dylan Mgobhozi, Business Support Manager of the Modern Community Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral

11 June 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Report: Stemming the insurrection in Cabo Delgado

11 June 2021 7:07 AM

A new report by the International Crisis Group has put into context the conflict in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique, and what should be done to address it. Bongani speaks to Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Programme at the International Crisis Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary

10 June 2021 9:18 AM

The Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary and has a lot in store for theatre lovers. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director at the Market Theatre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mass murder in Afghanistan workers for mine clearing charity the Halo Trust

10 June 2021 8:49 AM

America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.

The world’s most Livable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV

10 June 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding: How bad can it get?

10 June 2021 7:33 AM

As South Africans continue to experience load shedding due to the high winter demand for electricity and breakdowns at Eskom’s power units, how much worse can load shedding get in the country? Bongani speaks to Dr Jarrad Wright, energy planner at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Increase in Covid-19 cases among children

10 June 2021 7:29 AM

More than 1000 children in Gauteng’s public schools have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

Local

ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa

Local

Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Local govt polls going ahead as planned for now

11 June 2021 9:56 AM

Kgothatso Mdunana’s family plan August trip for ritual to fetch spirit in China

11 June 2021 9:49 AM

Rocks, tyres used to block roads in Orlando East during protest over electricity

11 June 2021 8:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA