Youth Month: The story of SIGA Sneakers

Today at 14:35
Masterclass on creativity with Phala O Phala continues.....
Guests
Phala Ookeditse Phala - Animateur at The Centre for the Less Good Idea and as co-curator of the Seas
Today at 15:10
EWN: LGBTI people hold a march in KZN following the killing of Anele Bhengu
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Tackling youth unemployment: What works, what doesn't
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 15:50
young leader rises in the space of technology
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Hustling to make ends meet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director
Today at 16:20
Young South African businessman Andries Levi Pretorius has helped grow some of the largest real estate companies in the world
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andries Levi Pretorius - Founder of We Buy Prop
Today at 17:20
The US president, Joe Biden, is due to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Geneva
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:09
Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 18:48
Young farmers trying to reach commercial statuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sinelizwi Fakade - CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Johan van Zyl the owner of Fado Art - how Fado Art started their business from a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann van Zyl
