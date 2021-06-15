Youth Month: Spotlight on youth in mining

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: Tips on how to manage anxiety for teachers
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Dr Gloria Marsay - Educational psychologist
Today at 13:41
How to address favoritism in the workplace
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Devin Moonsamy - CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer - Travel insurance and Travel Agencies and Operators
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows Consumer - continues.....
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tribute to Jabu Mabuza ( CART ARY5 - 6'52'' - Jabu Mabuza)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jabu Mabuza - Ceo Initiative at ...
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:07
Medcical Scheme, ProfMed vaccinating its members and share tips on dealing with COvid-19's third wave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Video of taxi not stopping at traffic light causing fatal accident goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:58 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths The Health Department says 1,965,812 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 June 2021 6:41 AM
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Youth Month: Spotlight on youth in mining

Youth Month: Spotlight on youth in mining

15 June 2021 9:37 AM

E&T Minerals is a minerals trading and brokerage house that was started by youths Emmanuel Ngulube and Daniel Eyre. Bongani speaks to Ngulube.  


What’s Gone Viral - Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate

17 June 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

National Police Commissioner assumes new role in SADC policing body

17 June 2021 7:33 AM

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole is set to assume Chairpersonship of the Southern African Regional Police Chief Cooperation. How is this body helping policing in the SADC region? Arabile Gumede speaks to General Khehla Sithole.

New unedited footage set to strengthen Lindani Myeni case

17 June 2021 7:08 AM

In a new development in the case of the killing of Lindani Myeni, new unedited footage has emerged on the events before Myeni was shot dead by police in Honolulu, Hawaii. Arabile Gumede speaks to James Bickerton, Founding Partner at Bickerton Law Group and Myeni family lawyer.

Political party mainly for youths launches its election campaign

16 June 2021 9:23 AM

Us the People, a new youth led political party, hopes to attract youths who do not vote in the country’s upcoming local government elections. Clement speaks to Tshireletso Mati, spokesperson of Us the People.

The World View - Global Covid cases it’s both good & bad news from the W.H.O.

16 June 2021 8:32 AM

The Belarus plane hijacking the boss of Ryanair speaks up.
 
Cristiano cans Coca Cola the power of a star footballer’s taste. 

 

What’s Gone Viral

16 June 2021 8:28 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

What to do about South Africa’s high youth unemployment

16 June 2021 8:23 AM

The youth account for most of South Africa’s unemployed. What needs to be done to address South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis? Clement speaks to Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on students

16 June 2021 8:20 AM

A study by the Huma Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has found that 41 percent of students surveyed were unable to purchase their own food during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown. Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Sibusiso Sifunda, Chief Research Specialist in the Human and Social Capabilities Division at the HSRC.

The World View - Missing migrant boat off Yemen dozens of people may be dead

15 June 2021 8:35 AM

NATO’s new China warning concern about the Chinese military threat.
 
A lockdown delay England’s freedom day won’t now happen next week.

 

Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths

Local

EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'

Politics

Local

EWN Highlights

Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears

17 June 2021 1:06 PM

Ramaphosa praises late Jabu Mabuza as a 'monumental figure' in SA

17 June 2021 12:51 PM

BLSA: Jabu Mabuza was a formidable and independent leader

17 June 2021 11:53 AM

