National Police Commissioner assumes new role in SADC policing body

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole is set to assume Chairpersonship of the Southern African Regional Police Chief Cooperation. How is this body helping policing in the SADC region? Arabile Gumede speaks to General Khehla Sithole.
What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.
In a new development in the case of the killing of Lindani Myeni, new unedited footage has emerged on the events before Myeni was shot dead by police in Honolulu, Hawaii. Arabile Gumede speaks to James Bickerton, Founding Partner at Bickerton Law Group and Myeni family lawyer.
Us the People, a new youth led political party, hopes to attract youths who do not vote in the country's upcoming local government elections. Clement speaks to Tshireletso Mati, spokesperson of Us the People.
The Belarus plane hijacking the boss of Ryanair speaks up.
Cristiano cans Coca Cola the power of a star footballer’s taste.
The youth account for most of South Africa's unemployed. What needs to be done to address South Africa's youth unemployment crisis? Clement speaks to Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise
A study by the Huma Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has found that 41 percent of students surveyed were unable to purchase their own food during the country's Covid-19 lockdown. Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Sibusiso Sifunda, Chief Research Specialist in the Human and Social Capabilities Division at the HSRC.
E&T Minerals is a minerals trading and brokerage house that was started by youths Emmanuel Ngulube and Daniel Eyre. Bongani speaks to Ngulube.
NATO’s new China warning concern about the Chinese military threat.
A lockdown delay England’s freedom day won’t now happen next week.